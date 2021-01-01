From vintage cartoon co.
Blues Music Old Cartoon Skeleton Bluesman Tote Bag
Advertisement
Skeleton blues guitarist drawn as an old, vintage, retro style cartoon from the 1920s and 1930s with the phrase "The Blues Never Dies". Retro skeleton bluesman tee comes in sizes / styles for men, women and kids. Great gift for people who like old blues including delta blues, Chicago blues, Texas Blues. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.