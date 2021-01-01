From giant step design co.
Bluegrass Blue Crab Funny Cute Banjo Chesapeake Bay Vintage Tote Bag
Advertisement
Bluegrass Blue Crab Funny Cute Banjo Chesapeake Bay Vintage retro throwback design for lovers of folk, acoustic, bluegrass, country traditional old time and all american music! Great design for lovers of the Chesapeake Bay and anyone who is from or is visiting on vacation Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, Baltimore, the Potomac or surrounding beaches! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.