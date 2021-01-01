From ted baker
Ted Baker Bluebell Cotton Sateen Toss Pillow, 20"x20", Blue
RADIANT FLORAL DESIGN -Deep blue floral silhouettes stretch across a blue and white background on this beautifully elegant throw pillow. LUXURIOUS COTTON SATEEN- Lean back into the sublime softness of 100% cotton sateen. Soft and smooth to the touch, this pillow features a lustrous sheen, combining beautiful design with incredible comfort. TED BAKER CRAFTSMANSHIP - At Ted, we have a very clear, unswerving focus on quality and attention to detail. That’s why we take extra care to ensure each comforter, sheet, or pillow we produce is high-quality and long-lasting. Sit back and rest easy thanks to premium Ted Baker craftsmanship. A PERFECT ACCENT - This cushion measures at 20ʺW x 20ʺL and makes a beautiful accent to any décor. EASY TO CLEAN - Spot clean, as needed.