Blow Table Lamp by Nude - Color: White (92600-1082436)

Advertisement
A balanced design inspired by the floating form of a hot air balloon, the Blow Table Lamp by Nude is a beautiful piece from Switzerland-born designer Tomas Kral. Equal parts functional and sculptural, the tapered, solid base of this table lamp is connected to a handmade, crystalline shade using simple rubber bands. The smooth, simple silhouette of this design is reminiscent of its inspiration with a minimal, whimsical feel that lends a soft, welcoming glow to surroundings. Delivered into the public eye in 2014 from Milan and Paris, Nude Glass has since become known for its forward-thinking contemporary design pieces. With a lead-free crystal glass as the basis of its products, their designs sport a refined look that accommodates a variety of modern living spaces. Whether used in a ritzy business setting or humble abode, Nude Glass provides pieces with personality, including glasses, carafes, and other bar accessories. Color: White.