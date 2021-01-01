Pavilion Gift Company Blow Me It's My Birthday - White & Gold 8oz Tranquility Funny Single Wick Candle in Ceramic Vessel, Pink

PREMIUM QUALITY: 8oz candle, packaged in a plain box, is made from ceramic and 100% soy wax and features a calming and fresh tranquility scent. IN-HOUSE DESIGN: "Blow Me It's My Birthday" text decal and accompanying gold detailing are both applied to the front of the candle. PERFECT GIFT: Great for gifting to a friend on their birthday. CARE INSTRUCTIONS: Wipe clean only with a damp cloth. Always take care around an open flame. MORE PRODUCTS: Tiaras, wine glasses, and photo frames in the same style are also available.