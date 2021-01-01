From scientific explorer
Scientific Explorer Multi Blow & Blast Bonanza
Advertisement
Scientific Explorer Blow & Blast Bonanza. Scientific Explorer Blow & Blast Bonanza is a science exploration kit that will reveal the hidden world of air pressure. You might not even notice the air around you, but it packs a powerful punch. Mix a chemical reaction that can inflate a balloon. Test Archimedes' principle of buoyancy. Make a fun lung powered marshmallow shooter and craft a hover train. It's so much pressure, it will blow your mind! Recommended for 1 or more players, ages 12 and up. Made in China. Package dimensions: 12.25 in x 10 in x 3.5 in Includes Baking Soda, Citric Acid, 12 Plastic Pipes, 6 Pom Poms, 4 Paper Clips, 3 Brass Nuts, 2 Balloons, 2 Pipettes, 2 Soda Bottles & Caps, Clear Canister, Measuring Spoon, Instruction Booklet. WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD-Small parts. Not for children under 3 years of age.