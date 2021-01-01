Blouse Amparo Deep Teal

Advertisement
Blouse with a floral pattern on deep green background. Long puff sleeves on the shoulders, finished with wide cuffs fastened with small, fabric-covered buttons. Delicate cut at the front and slightly larger at the back. High neck fastened at the back with small fabric-coated buttons. The waist is wrinkled and fastened at the back with a fabric sash. Makes a perfect match with SKIRT GLORIA DEEP TEAL. - Length from the highest point on the shoulder 43cm (XS, S), 45cm (M, L); - Waist circumference 66cm (XS), 70cm (S), 74cm (M), 78cm (L); - Armpit width x2 37cm (XS), 39cm (S), 41cm (M), 43cm (L);