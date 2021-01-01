Blossom LED Ring Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (CHB0059-36-MB-BC-CA1-L3)

The Blossom Ring Chandelier from Hammerton Studio features an elegant display of hand-blown, blossom-shaped shades, delicately arranged around the smooth metal frame like a diamond ring deftly suspended above the perfect modern space. The thick metal body contains four integrated LEDs that are evenly spaced, one on each side of the underside of the piece. The focused, energy-efficient light spreads playfully through the glass shades, bringing them to life and spreading an enchanting glow throughout the space. Warm and inviting, this piece exudes a sense of playful sophistication. The Hammerton Studio brand was created in 2013 by Hammerton, an American lighting company founded in 1995. Their contemporary creations feature artisan craftsmanship in metal sculpting and glass and are made from domestically sourced raw materials and manufactured in America. From the intriguing, curved metalwork of the Tempest Drum Pendant to the smooth glass of the Coppa Wall Sconce, their designs are distinctive, accessible and versatile. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black