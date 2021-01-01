From safavieh
Safavieh Blossom Collection BLM913A Handmade Floral Premium Wool Area Rug, 8' x 10', Rust / Multi
Safavieh's Blossom Collection evokes the beauty of nature in its modern, floral patterns. These rugs bring modern elegance to any room in your home. These rugs are each handmade from 100% pure, premium wool, and employ modern hand-tufting tecniques for added durability. These rugs feature intricate, floral designs and fresh, modern colors. Each rug has a dense, soft pile, and excellent quality, to ensure that you will enjoy the look and feel of your rug for years to come. The handmade, hand-tufted construction adds durability to this rug, ensuring it will be a favorite for many years. Each rug is handmade with premium, pure wool and have a cotton canvis backing for added durability. This modern, floral pattern of this rug will give your room an elegant accent This rug measures 8' x 10'