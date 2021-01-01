WEEKENDER Bloomington 10-Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress - Heavy Duty Coils - Memory Foam - CertiPur-US - 10 Year Warranty, King

Medium-profile hybrid mattress combines the benefits of a traditional innerspring with a thick layer of supportive memory foam Quilted memory foam Conforms to the body and helps reduce motion transfer; layered, firm comfort foams ideal for those with lower Back pain Heavy-duty tempered coils create a strong core; thick foam encasement provides edge-to-edge support Arrives rolled and compressed for easy moving Made using CertiPUR-US Certified foams and oeko-tex certified textiles; 10-year s high-quality construction