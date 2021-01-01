From kirkland's
Blooming Cactus Flowers, Set of 3
Our Blooming Cactus Flowers are the easiest way to make your home look green and fresh! You’ll love that these effortless pops of color don’t require any upkeep. Set includes three (3) potted cacti Each plant measures 8H x 3 in. in diameter Features a trio of artificial cacti Accented with blooming florals Hues of green, pink, orange, yellow, and black Maintenance free Not safe for outdoor use Care: Dust with soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including antimony trioxide which is known to the state of California to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .