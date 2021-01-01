Blood Cancer Awareness Memorial Ribbons Blood Cancer Awareness Ribbon Loss Loving Remembrance Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This design shows a cancer ribbon to remember a loved one who passed away due to blood cancer, leukemia. Even if the body is gone, the soul lives forever in loving remembrance as an angel in heaven. Wear it in blood cancer awareness month september and remembrance month with an orange leukemia ribbon. You will always keep the lost one in your heart and will be remembering for ever. Forever in my heart 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only