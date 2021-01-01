Blokzijl Hand-Tufted Wool Multi-Colored Area Rug
Description
Features:Theme: Feminine, bohoHigh-Low Pile HeightMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: 100% Wool pileConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: TuftedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape (Rug Size: Round 5'): RoundRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'9" x 12'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 7'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2'3" x 5'): RunnerRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): RectangleRug Shape (Rug Size: Square 5'): SquarePrimary Color: Multi-ColoredIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Traditional;EclecticRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: YesProduct Care: Professional cleaningColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.43Overall Product Weight: 70Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6' x 9'): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'9" x 12'): 105Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'3" x 7'): 27Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 8'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Round 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Square 5'): 60Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'