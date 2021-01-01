From spin master
Blockbuster VHS Case Puzzle 500 Piece (Assortment) Spin Master GameStop
The golden age of video rentals is back with these retro puzzles in a high-quality, plastic case inspired and designed after Blockbuster's old VHS cases. These 500-piece puzzles feature art from classic films. Durable pieces snap together firmly for a great fit and ensure a most satisfying build. These puzzles feature vibrant art that pops, making each puzzle perfect for framing. Jigsaw puzzles are a great way to challenge your problem-solving skills and are a fun activity for the entire family. Measures 18" x 24" when complete.