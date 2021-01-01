Advertisement
amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum in Beauty: NA. amika Blockade Heat Defense Serum in Beauty: NA. For superbly sleek hair that can handle the heat, turn to amika's Blockade Heat Defense Serum. This smoothing elixir creates a protective layer around each strand to lock in moisture and defend against thermal damage. Its weightless, nutrient-rich formula won't weigh hair down and doubles as a finishing serum.. Dimethicone base provides protective and smoothing benefits. Safe for color-treated and chemical-treated hair. Paraben and sulfate free. 1.7 fl oz. Apply prior to heat styling and/or afterwards to smooth frizz and add shine. AIKA-WU69. AM50.16103. Amika is committed to curating haircare and styling tools fit for a lifestyle of self-expression and rebellion against conformity and the mundane. Founded by industry outsiders in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in 2007, amika is the antithesis of a typical beauty brand. Instead of purveying unattainable perfection, amika believes in an evolving and totally individual version of beauty. The result is a culture of inclusion and positivity, all while injecting a sunny disposition into haircare.