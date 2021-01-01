From blobfish, ugliest fish in the world

Blobfish, Ugliest fish in the world Blobfish Power Energy Motivation-Ugliest Fish in The World Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Petri Heil! A funny motive for the friends and fans of the ugliest fish in the world, the psychrolute Marcidus also called Blob fish. For every angler & fisherman as well as everyone who loves the sea, the ocean, deep sea and animals or likes to go diving. If you like to go fishing, have an aquarium and like to drift in your boat, then this design is just right! This fish radiates the opposite of motivation, power & energy. Nice gift idea for children and adults. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com