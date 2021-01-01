Bling Oval Chandelier by Robert Abbey - Color: Clear - Finish: Bronze - (Z1007)

The Bling Oval Chandelier by Robert Abbey is as much an accessory as it is a lighting fixture. The metal frame that provides support for the chandelier contains 93 large and 93 small glass drop accents, all of which provide a translucent surface for light to shine through. A variety of dignified metallic finishes add to this chandeliers majesty. Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: Clear. Finish: Deep Patina Bronze