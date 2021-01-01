The Pure In Heart Matthew 5:8 Jesus Bible Verse Blessed Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This Blessed Are The Pure In Heart Matthew 5:8 Bible quote design is perfect for a Christian who has faith in God to spread the faith and blessings around from daily to occasions. Christian Gift, Bible Quote, Motivational Quote, Inspirational Quote Top, Gift For Jesus Lovers, Missionary Wife, Bible Lover, Bible Verse, Faith, Proverb Lover, Proverb Verse Gift For Him, Gift For Her, Blessing, Blessed Gift, Grateful. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only