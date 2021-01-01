Laura Mercier Blending Brush. A synthetic brush designed with a severely round head and no flat edges to easily buff Powder onto skin. The small handle enables easy maneuvering during application. Laura's artistry techniques and the flawless face are the foundation of the brand. PRODUCT PICK UP AND LAY DOWN - Creme will naturally adhere to synthetic fibers. For best results using any type of pressed powder, press bristles into powder to pick-up the powder. - Next, press brush onto back of hand to work the powder into the brush. This will ensure powder is loaded into bristles and minimize fallout. - Gently tap brush once on back of hand to shake off any excess product. - Tap and press loaded bristle all over area first. After product has been placed, then blend. HAND POSITION For Precise and Detailed Application - Hold brush at the center of handle or closer to the ferrule. Pinch brush handle between thumb and middle finger. - For added control, also use pointer finger with a light touch on handle, this will act more as a "guide" during application. It should feel like you're balancing the brush. To Blend and Diffuse - Hold brush with a loose grip, close to the end of handle and lightly pinch between thumb, pointer and middle finger. This will provide the most "painterly" result. BRUSH CARE - Cleanse as needed with Laura's Brush Cleanser or mild shampoo and warm water. - When cleaning brushes with shampoo and water, gently squeeze water through the hair, going from base to tip. Rinse thoroughly. - Dip or spray Brush in Brush Cleanser and remove makeup with a tissue. Repeat if necessary. Reshape to original form. - To protect your brush fibers, pick up product and cleanse in the direction of the hair; never "swirl" or harshly rub brushes on any surface - Shape and allow to air dry on a flat surface. Do not stand brushes on end to dry.