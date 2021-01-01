Bleached Football Grandmother Shop Bleached Football Grandma Life Messy Bun Sunglasses Player Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Football grandma design featuring a woman with sunglasses and a bandana graphic as a football supporter and fan costume gift for women, grandmas, football player's grandmother who encouraged her grandson to play football on Friday nights under the lights. Funny American football messy bun hair design for a grandmother, grandma, grammy, nonna, gigi, nana, granny, nanna, wife, or for grandparents to wear at the game day or on Mothers Day when you support your grandkids favorite team with the family. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only