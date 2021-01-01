GEO CRAFTS Bleach Welcome Border Leaf 18 in. x 30 in. Coir with PVC Backing Door Mat, Multi

The Geo Crafts entry way Bleach Welcome Border Leaf doormat is an excellent enhancement to the entrance to your home. This rectangle shaped doormat is made of natural coconut fibers and vinyl which makes it long lasting. It is crush resistant and mildew resistant. This welcome mat can withstand harsh weather conditions. It is suitable for domestic and commercial use. The eco-friendly design of the mat causes minimal impact on the environment. You can either shake it or vacuum it clean to get rid of the dirt. Color: Multi.