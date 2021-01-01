Blazer Valentina Royal Lilac

Advertisement
Jacquard box jacket with beautiful jewellery buttons. Tweed fabric made of yarn of different thicknesses in two shades of purple, broken with white, which creates the structural texture of the jacket. Precisely crafted details - hand-shredded finishes, clasps covered with chiffon. The whole thing on chiffon, viscose lining. - Length from the highest point on the shoulder approx. 52 cm (XS, S, M, L) - Sleeve length approx. 60 cm (XS, S, M, L) - Bust measurement 86cm (XS); 90cm (S); 94cm (M); 98cm (L) - The model is 173 cm tall and wears size S.