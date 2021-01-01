Blayze Dining Table

The design features thoughtful and expressive craftsmanship in two luxurious dining options to choose from. You can choose between a grand double pedestal table or a round top dining table. This magnificent design reflects classic elegance and striking sophisticated looks, in an opulent mix of gold hues and bright details. With distinctive design elements such as square base with raised scrolled trim and curved carvings, which reflect the personal taste, along with an intricate leg and apron styles, all are beautifully complemented by faux leather upholstery.