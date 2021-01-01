From linon
Blanche Storage Ottoman Natural - Linon
Multifunction never looked so good. This space saving piece offers a comfortable place to sit or rest your feet, and it provides convenient storage under the removable lid. Natural wood trim accents the comfy natural Sherpa fabric that covers the top and side panels. The finished storage area is great for shoes, blankets or remotes. Use next to your favorite chair, desk, make up vanity or anywhere an extra seat or foot stool are needed. Overall Diameter: 18? Overall Height: 18? Inner Space Diameter: 13-3/4? Inner Space Height: 11-3/4? Pattern: Solid.