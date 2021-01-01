Artistic Weavers Blanche Cherry 2 ft. x 12 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Runner Rug, Red

Brighten up your home with the Artistic Weavers Blanche Collection 2 ft. x 12 ft. Runner. With a modern style, this runner is perfect for contemporary settings. This runner is perfect to put at either the side of your bed or in your hall as a decorative accent piece. It has stain-resistant fabrics and color fade-resistant materials. Designed with red elements, this runner is perfect if you are looking to add some warmth to your decor. It has a gradient print, so you can embellish your room with an accent. It has a 100% polypropylene design, making it a durable option with impressive longevity. Color: Cherry.