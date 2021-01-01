From leisure made
Leisure Made Blakely 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushion(s) Included | 502987-NVY
Striking and sturdy, the Blakely corner sectional is a beautiful addition to any outdoor space. Built of rust proof aluminum, this set is made to withstand the elements. With a frame as simple and elegant as Blakely, the quality must show through. We use a thicker gauge aluminum frame for added strength and durability, but also so we can cleanly weld all of the exposed seams. The result is a set that feels solid when you sit down, and will provide years of outdoor use. Cushions are a generous 22 In. wide and 4.5 In. thick, covered in 100% outdoor olefin fabric, and constructed with a soft top layer wrapped around a high density foam core. They're comfortable and bounce back sit after sit. Blakely includes a right arm loveseat, a left arm loveseat, one armless chair, one corner chair, and a coffee table. Available in your choice of fabric colors. Decorative throw pillows and accessories are not included. One year limited warranty. Leisure Made Blakely 5-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushion(s) Included | 502987-NVY