Kate and Laurel Blake Whale Song Framed Printed Acrylic Wall Art by Teju Reval of SnazzyHues, 24x24 Gray, Whimsical Sea Creature Art for Wall

This whimsical whale art is on a quest to give your walls a friendly and fun vibe. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home décor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this printed acrylic art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This print also makes an excellent gift for a birthday, holiday, or house-warming party. It also has two hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 24 inches by 24 inches. Print name: "Whale Song"