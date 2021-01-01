Kate and Laurel Blake Terrazo Notes Framed Printed Glass Wall Art by Alja Horvat, 18x24 Natural, Modern Wall Organizer

Upscale your home organization with this printed glass wall organizer with a warm terrazzo pattern. A glass dry erase board doesn't wear out as easily as traditional whiteboards, allowing you to wipe and reuse the surface over and over again. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this fun, contemporary design is the perfect wall organizer piece to add to your home décor collection. Printed and framed in the USA in Waunakee, Wisconsin, this printed glass art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, bedroom, office, or any room in the home. This dry erase board also makes an excellent gift for a birthday, holiday, or house-warming party. This wall art has hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 18 inches wide by 24 inches tall. Print Name: “Terrazo Notes”