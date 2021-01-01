From kate and laurel
Kate and Laurel Blake "Martini" by Amber Leaders Designs Framed Printed Glass Wall Art 20 in. x 16 in., Gold
Take a splash in this whimsical mid-century cocktail wall art by Amber Leaders Designs. Framed in a sleek modern frame, this fun, contemporary design is the perfect art piece to add to your home decor collection. Printed and this framed glass art will be a pleasure to look at every day in your living room, dining room, entertaining space or any room in the home. This colorful wall art has 2-hangers already attached for easy wall display. The outer dimensions are 20 in. tall x 16 in. wide x 1.6 in. deep. Amber's love of imagining, drawing and creating inspired her to begin developing her own designs and illustrations. She fell in love with mid-century modern decor and decided to create art for her own. Now Amber focuses on mid-century modern design and has a passion for color, shapes and creating a joyful feeling of Nostalgia (with a modern twist, of course). You can find her drinking coffee while walking with her husband and 2-small dogs. Color: Gold.