From hudson jeans
Hudson Jeans Blake in Light Beige
Advertisement
Casual gets an upgrade in the HUDSON Jeans Blake in Light Beige. Classic fit is relaxed through the legs and slightly hangs over the shoes loosely. Zip and button closure with 5 pocket design. 55% cotton, 42% modal, 3% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 44 in Inseam: 34 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 15 in Leg Opening: 14 in Product measurements were taken using size 32, inseam 34. Please note that measurements may vary by size.