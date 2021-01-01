From eider & ivory
Blaisdell Non Slip Ultra Thick Bath Rug
Advertisement
The style is casual, transitional, modern, modern, and simple Suitable for any room: living room, bedroom, dining room, nursery, foyer or home office Luxurious plush chenille bath blanket: This bath mat is made of thousands of individual microfiber plush, and its plush design can protect your feet from the cold floor and provide super soft feel. Anti-slip backing: high-tech SBE/bottom hot melt spray. The durable non-slip bath mat will not fade and will keep the mat in place even when wet. Provides additional mind when used with children/children or the elderly Excellent water absorption capacity: Bath towels use thousands of individual microfibers and high fluff can absorb a lot of water. · High-speed water absorption helps you prevent the floor from sinking when you get out of the shower, bathtub or prepare to take a bath. In addition, the gap between the filaments can absorb dust. Easy to take care of: Machine wash, cold wash, hang to dry or flat air dry. Do not use chlorine bleach or softener, do not mix. You can also simply pick up and shake the carpet to freshen up and regenerate the chenille fluff