From dr. martens
Dr. Martens Blaire Patent Leather Sandal
Put a spin on the gladiator sandal, with this Dr. Marten's version that boasts a slight platform made with a sturdy, Goodyear welt. Strappy upper with buckle at the ankle is constructed of patent Lamper a traditional, high-gloss patent leather. Finished with traditional Doc DNA like grooved edges, yellow stitching and heel loop. Content + Care. Leather, Rubber Spot clean ImportedSize + Fit. Runs one size large Heel height: 2" Platform height: 1.5"