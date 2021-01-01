No. 918 Blair Farmhouse Plaid Semi-Sheer Tab Top Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tier Set

The No. 918 Blair Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers Set adds country charm to any kitchen, bathroom, or other small window. Built-in tabs allow for easy hanging on a standard curtain rod up to 1 ½" in diameter. Sold as a three (3) piece set includes 1 valance and 2 tier curtains. Sold as individual panels measuring 52" width by 36" length. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat and use a cool iron as needed.