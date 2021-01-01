Blair Diamond Tufted Upholstered Full/Queen Headboard with USB, Linen, by Hillsdale Living Essentials

Transform your bedroom into a plush and tranquil oasis with the Blair USB Enabled Upholstered Headboard from Hillsdale Living Essentials. Ideal for your master or second bedroom, this headboard is the perfect finishing touch with its gently arched silhouette and button tufting with a stitched diamond pattern. Covered in a smoke gray or linen fabric, the Blair headboard adds refinement to your bedroom decor. Even better, if you like to check the morning news on your phone or tablet, fear not, this headboard is complete with a handy USB port to keep you charged and connected. You choose which side of the headboard the USB port is on, as it can be mounted on either side. Composed of wood legs, durable fabric, and a hardwood frame. The headboard can be mounted in a lower or higher position, to a height of 43.4" or 47.4" high, so you can pick the option that best flatters your decor. Fits Full or Queen size bed frame sold separately.