Blair Full/Queen 3pc Reversible Comforter Mini Set Navy/Purple

Double up on style and comfort with the Blair Reversible Comforter Mini Set. The reversible comforter features a printed geometric design on a solid ground that reverses to a diamond pressed faux fur, for a vibrant globally inspired look and incredibly soft deep. Two matching shams (1 for Twin Sizes) with hidden zippers on the sides mirror the reversible design of the comforter to complete the contemporary bedding set. Hypoallergenic polyester filling in the comforter provides exceptional warmth and comfort. Machine washable for easy care, this reversible comforter mini set offers an incredible value and style for your bedroom. Size: Full/Queen. Pattern: Medallion.