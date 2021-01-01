From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley - Bladen Contemporary Ottoman, Slate Gray
CONTEMPORARY OTTOMAN: Resembling cool leather with the warmth of fabric, you'll feel right at home with this ottoman nearby. The clean-lined profile is a perfect addition for modern aesthetic PLUSH CUSHION: Polyester/polyurethane upholstery over a high-resiliency foam cushion is so comforting for tired feet. Constructed with a sturdy corner blocked frame and faux wood feet COOL GRAY: The slate-colored upholstery has a multi-tonal, textured look that exudes modern character. Plus, the neutral color makes it so easy to integrate with a range of decor styles MULTIFUNCTIONAL FURNITURE: Small in size but big on style. This 30" W x 23" D X 18" H ottoman can be used as a foot rest or casual coffee table to maximize on space and style ARRIVES ASSEMBLED: Ready for instant enjoyment in your home DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget