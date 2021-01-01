From k9 nature supplements
K9 Nature Supplements Bladder & Kidney Support Chicken Flavor Dog Supplement, 55-count
Help keep your furry friend feeling like herself with K9 Nature Supplements’ Bladder & Kidney Support Chicken Flavor Dog Supplement! These tasty soft chews were developed by scientists with cranberry powder to help prevent bacteria in the bladder and kidneys, reducing the chances of stones forming. It also contains herbs like nettle seed powder, organic licorice powder, organic astragalus powder and organic marshmallow root extract powder to help reduce inflammation, maintain normal blood pressure and boost your pup’s immune system and encourage healthy kidney activity. And you’ll feel good knowing that this supplement is made in the USA in an FDA approved current Good Manufacturing Practice (c-GMP) facility!