Blacksburg Virginia Vintage Bear VA Distressed 80s Sunset Premium T-Shirt

This cool 80s bear silhouette on a worn looking distressed vintage sunset will make any man, woman, boy, or girl who has visited Blacksburg, VA smile. It is perfect for those who love hiking, hunting, camping, biking, and fishing in Virginia mountains. Blacksburg Virginia Vintage Bear VA Distressed 80s Sunset design is a great gift for any mom, dad, son, daughter, aunt, uncle, grandma, and grandpa who love visiting the mountains. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.