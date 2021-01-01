Derby Originals Blackout Collection Safety Reflective Breakaway Horse Halter & Lead Rope, Turquoise, Cob/Arab

Get your galloping guy where he needs to go with the Derby Originals Blackout Collection Safety Reflective Breakaway Horse Halter & Lead Rope. This ultra-premium breakaway halter includes a matching lead rope made of thickly braided poly material. It features stunning nickel-plated, black hardware that’s designed for durability and long-lasting use. This reflective horse halter is crafted with for maximum comfort with a padded noseband and double-layered nylon body. It is equipped with 360-degree reflective trim for added visibility and safety.