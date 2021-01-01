From infinity
Infinity Blacked Brushed Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels (Set of 2)
Enjoy your patio again with the Infinity chaise lounge set. Lounge under the sun and get back to tanning with this chaise lounge.Or, curl up with your favorite book or movie and relish the sun and fresh air. The essence of high-end design and expressive shape helps take relaxation to a new level. The lounges use premium quality materials including an aluminum frame that brings a level of comfort that will leave you with the desire of living outdoors. Built with style and relaxation in mind, this set is the right addition for any outdoor space. They are made out of a durable, protected weather-resistant resin, that won't rust, peel, rot or decay, making them maintenance-free. The camoflauged wheels and light-weight build, makes them easy to move around, rearrange and store at the end of season.