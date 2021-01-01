From nutritional
Blackberry Pie Nutrition Fact Funny Thanksgiving Christmas Tote Bag
Advertisement
Funny Blackberry Pie Nutrition Facts matching Christmas Food is the perfect family outfits to wear this holidays,Christmas and Thanksgiving. Blackberry Pie Nutritional Fact Thanksgiving Costume design is great to wear as lazy Food Halloween Costume option. Look for the other entire set of matching Father Day costume designs for every member of your Father's Day! Select the costume for friends, family and co-workers. This Funny and cute tee is just perfect for you! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.