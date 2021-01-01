From modern forms
Modern Forms BL-20922 Beam 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Modern Forms BL-20922 Beam 8" Tall LED Wall Sconce Minimalist design and cutting-edge LED technology combine with easy-to-adjust components in this update to the traditional task light. Adjustable features let you extend or collapse the light as needed, while ?ngertip-touch dimming makes choosing the light level for any task much easier.FeaturesReplaceable LED moduleAluminum constructionIntegrated LED lightingDimmable via fingertip touch dimmingETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 5 year functional and 2 year finish manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 8-3/8"Width: 22-3/8"Extension: 22-3/8"Product Weight: 3.45 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 373Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIWattage: 8 wattsVoltage: 120 and 240 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White