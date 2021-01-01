From dainolite
Dainolite BKO-SM Belenko Single Light 18" Wide Pendant White Indoor Lighting Pendants
Dainolite BKO-SM Belenko Single Light 18" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metal(1) 100 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredAdjustable Black 48" cord includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)Manufactured in CanadaUL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under Dainolite's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 13"Maximum Hanging Height: "Width: 18"Product Weight: 2 lbsCord Length: 48"Canopy Height: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No White