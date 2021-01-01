From bedz king
Bedz King BK961EL-Brushed-Gray-Drawers Bunk Bed, Twin Over Full, Brushed Gray
Twin over Full End Ladder Bunk Bed converts to 1 Twin Bed and 1 Full Bed, but the top bunk foot board will have the gap that is the entryway for the ladder End ladder for easy access to the top bunk. You can choose to position the ladder on the right or the left, front or back of the bed. Brushed Finish is child-safe, Bunk Bed is made from Solid Brazilian Pine from sustainable plantations - no particle board Assembly required with included tools, SALE IS FOR BUNK BED and DRAWERS ONLY EXCLUDES MATTRESSES Bunk bed is 69 1/2 high x 83 1/4 long x 59 inches deep. bottom is 10 3/4 inches off the floor - space between bottom slats and top bunk slats (excluding the mattress) is 38 inches