PNMerch Martial Arts Apparel BJJ Gift Jiu Jitsu Wrestler Sambo Judo MMA Grappling Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Know someone living the BJJ life style? They'll love this Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu BJJ gift! Gi or no gi, this makes a great gift for combat grappling, Judo, & wrestling for ground fighting martial arts practitioners. BJJ Gift Jiu Jitsu Wrestler Sambo Judo MMA Grappling - Grab these Brazilian Jiujitsu gifts if you like training without a rash guard! Oss. Features all belt ranks: White, Blue, Pruple, Brown, Black, Coral, And Red. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only