Bjana 5 - Piece Dining Set

Features:1. Set includes one table and four chairs, making it easy to freely configure your space the way you want it. Brown textured finish adds a unique and elegant allure to your space while the decorated wooden strips at the edges of both chairs and tabletop help to enhance the solid, traditional feel.2. The contemporary-style dining set adds a touch of elegance to your home that you and your family will absolutely enjoy. The rectangular table is made of high quality MDF, and acacia veneer. Stable and sturdy thanks to rubber wood legs. Rich texture on the polished edges give this set a striking appearance.3. Chairs feature a curved backrest, wide seating area and cone-shaped legs, providing maximum comfort and relaxation for your back. The streamlined design ensures an ergonomic seating experience. Constructed with rubber wood framed with an acacia wood finish, which is robust enough to withstand years of use. These chairs have no sharp corners and are kid friendly, keeping them safe and comfortable. Chair Capacity: 267 lbs each.4. Ideal for dinette, kitchen, and dining areas, this multi-functional dining set seats up to 4 people, perfect for families to enjoy meal times together. Table measures 45.5”Lx30”Wx30”H, and each chair measures 17”Lx20.7”Wx37.8”H.Seat dimensions: 17”Lx15.7”W5. The smooth, waterproof table top can easily be cleaned with a simple wipe down, for hassle-free maintenance. Installation needs little time with easy to follow, step-by-step instructions. Please let us know if you have any question, we will be very happy to assist you. Color: Gray