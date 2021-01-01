Bixler Metallic Chunky Knit Throw
Description
Dreams Collection- 50"X60" Acrylic Knitted Throw with Silver metallic foil. 100% Polyester-Dreams CollectionFeatures:Dry cleanPolyesterDown Feather FillZipper closureSize: ThrowColor (Color: Gold): GoldColor (Color: Silver): SilverMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% PolyesterStain Resistant: NoTechnique: Knitted;Chunky KnitTheme: No ThemePattern: No Pattern and Not Solid ColorThread Count: Heated: NoElectric: NoPower Source: Control Type: Dual Controllers: Auto Shutoff Function: Auto Shutoff Time: Wattage: Voltage: Fringe: NoFringe Type: Handmade: NoEmbroidered : NoWeighted: NoWeighted Blanket Fill Material: Weighted Blanket Cover: Cleaning Method: Spot CleanDrying Method: Lay flat to dryPre-Shrunk: Fill Material: Feather;DownType of Bird Feathers: Reversible: NoReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Material: Reverse Side Pattern: Safe for Infants: Product Care: Dry cleanHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWearable: NoThermal: NoPlush: NoOutdoor Use: NoLicensed Product: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamSample Available: NoSample Part Number: Designer: Designer Type: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:UL Listed: TAA Compliant: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesTextile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Asthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoLCARate Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoMade Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Responsible Wool Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 50Overall Length - End to End: 60Tassle/Frindg