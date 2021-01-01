From madison park
Madison Park Bittman Reversible High Pile Tufted Microfiber Bath Mat Bathroom Rugs, 21x34, Navy
COLOR AND DESIGN – this navy high pile bath rug features a geo fretwork design that flips to a classic border pattern; a great value of two pile high bath rugs for the price of one. MATERIAL AND FEATURES –measures 21 (W) x 34 (L) inches, the tufted microfiber reversible bath rug is incredibly soft to the touch. Easy to coordinate with your bathroom décor, this reversible tufted bath rug comes in two sizes with multiple colour options and is machine washable for easy care. NON SLIP AND ABSORBENT –You won't slip and fall after the shower due to a wet tile with the non-slip design. High-pile, thick Chenille fabric helps save your floors from dripping water while you're stepping out of the bath, shower, or getting ready by the sink. Moisture is trapped in the mat's deep pile, allowing the rug to dry quickly and cleanly. EASY CARE - Machine washable - wash cold on gentle cycle, tumble dry on low heat. Avoid direct heat, wash alone, no bleach, do not iron panels to upkeep panel quality. Remove from washer / dryer immediately is recommended to reduce wrinkles SATISFACTION - We offer 100% satisfaction for our elegant designer microfiber fabric bath accessories sets with 33-day free return for our unique bathroom shower curtains set. Available in : Black, Khaki, Aqua. Pattern is a match for the Windsor Comforter Bedding set to match the bed.