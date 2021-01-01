From everly quinn
Bithlo 15'' Crystal Table Vase
The luxury performance of gold meets the extraordinary handmade golden decoration powered by the perfect European-style design. We are an exclusive partner of the Bohemia Treasury, a manufacturer creating and producing such unique crystal glass with a tradition in glassware making. This luxurious crystal vase with perfectly glowing gold elements will make your home decoration shine. Handmade Crystal from Europe called “bohemian crystal” is a one of its kind type of glass produced in the historical regions of Bohemia in Central Europe. You can now enjoy this European-style treasure with a centuries-long history of being internationally recognized for its high quality, craftsmanship, beauty, and often innovative designs in your own home. This traditional glass production combines style with an elegance that will make instantly happy every owner, whether it’s you or your loved ones. Color: Clear/Gold, Size: 12" H x 6" W x 6" D