From wild harvest
Wild Harvest Bites Small Animal Treats, 2.5-oz bag
Advertisement
Your fur-iend will go wild for Wild Harvest Bites Small Animal Treats. These scrumptious snacks are specially made for hamsters, gerbils, rats, and mice. They’re formulated with delectable grains and crafted into bite-sized, easily grabbable morsels in the perfect size for your small pet. They’re a great addition to your pet’s diet because of their irresistible flavor and crunchy texture, and also because they help promote activity. Plus, these treats come in a resealable bag to help keep them fur-esh and to promote easy storage.